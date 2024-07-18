Man accused of exposing himself to young women in Brookline

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, have arrested a man accused of following and exposing himself to young women, and they say there may be more victims.

Surveillance video from the Coolidge Corner area shows one woman out for a jog in the early morning hours of June 22 — a silver pickup truck following closely behind.

After police received reports from two women and reviewed the video, an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle.

"A man approached them and exposed himself to them — pretty graphic," said Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell of the Brookline Police Department.

The driver, identified as 68-year-old Darryl Breen, was arrested on charges of open and gross lewdness.

"When they made the arrest, they towed the vehicle, they did an inventory search, and they discovered a number of items that were concerning," Campbell said.

A stun gun, two pairs of handcuffs and a BB gun were found in Breen's truck. Police say he also had a fake license and registration.

Police also found Breen had an outstanding warrant in Florida.

"It was only when we got him back to the station and ran his fingerprints that we learned that the license and the registration were both false identifies, and that he had arrests in numerous different states under his true identity, and including the warrant down in Florida," said Campbell.

Several female runners in the area are now proceeding with caution.

"Brookline never has been a concern for me with safety, but now hearing that, it's a little alarming," said Rhiannon Hardy.

Police believe Breen may be responsible for other incidents, saying he was likely active in Boston's Allston and Back Bay neighborhoods, as well.

"We believe that there are other victims of similar incidents within the last several weeks that may have or may not have been reported to law enforcement," the Brookline Police Department said in a press release.

Anyone who recognizes Breen and has any information is asked to call 617-730-2244.

"It's good that he's off the street and he's been identified, because it certainly could have been worse," Campbell said.

Breen is being held in police custody on a 20-day hold and is due back in court in early August. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.