Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Gas Tax Holiday

Could Federal Gas Tax Holiday Provide Relief at Pumps?

The federal gas tax is roughly 18 cents per gallon

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A move to suspend the federal gas tax could provide some relief at the pump.

The average price of a gallon regular dropped below $5 here in Massachusetts overnight. It’s actually been falling in the last week or so.

Last weekend, President Biden said he’s thinking about asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax with families gearing up and filing up for the summer driving season. This all comes with looming concerns about a potential recession and of course the mid-term elections this fall. 

Right now, the federal gas tax is about 18 cents on every gallon. That money is used to keep roads and other infrastructure in shape across the country. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lawmakers in Massachusetts have tried unsuccessfully in recent months to suspend the state’s gas tax, arguing in part it won’t result in any real savings. But a number of other states have stopped collecting their gas tax. The Massachusetts tax on gas is 24 cents a gallon.

The president says hopes make a decision about a federal gas tax holiday this week so it can be in place by the Fourth of July.

More local coverage

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Mass. Man Who Died After Treacherous Hike in NH Remembered as Loving Dad, Husband

pressed cafe 15 hours ago

SUV Slams Into Busy Pressed Cafe in Newton, Nearly Strikes Customer Inside

This article tagged under:

Gas Tax HolidayMassachusettsPresident Bidengas taxFederal Gas Tax
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us