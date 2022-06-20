Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Newton, Massachusetts, after a vehicle slammed into the building Monday afternoon.

Video from the scene shows an SUV halfway inside Pressed Cafe on Needham Street, with large glass windows shattered.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or what caused the driver to crash into the storefront.

Breaking: SUV slams into Pressed Cafe in Newton. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/dxPLjpYJiA — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) June 20, 2022

People on scene who spoke with NBC10 Boston Monday said it appeared a woman hit the gas instead of the brakes.

"I was standing right there...I heard her, I heard somebody hit the gas instead of the brakes, and they flew right into the building. All I hear is a big smash," said Mike Beshara, who was standing on the cafe's patio at the time of the crash. "Nobody got hurt thankfully. There's usually people that pick up their orders right there, and nobody got hurt."

Beshara said the woman who was driving also had a passenger in her car, and that he's thankful no one was hurt.

"I seen them carrying her out, I believe she had her daughter in there or something. They took her out right away. She looked like she was really scared, you know," he said. "All I hear is a big bang. I'm happy no one got hurt inside. I could have been standing there."