Couple dead in murder-suicide in Salem, NH, authorities say

An autopsy determined two people died this weekend in a murder-suicide in Salem, New Hampshire, investigators said Monday.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the findings two days after 47-year-old Jennifer Barrett and 41-year-old Charles Molinari were found dead on Bodwell Avenue.

New Hampshire's chief medical examiner determined Barrett had died from a gunshot wound to the head, with the manner of death being identified as homicide. Molinari died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says police found them while responding to a 911 call and that there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public.

While the investigation is ongoing, Formella's office said Molinari is believed to have fatally shot Barrett before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston the couple lived in the home for the last few years.

"They were very quiet, very sweet, very nice and anytime we spoke with them and now they're gone and I don't, I'm still, can't believe it," neighbor Lauren Demers said Sunday.