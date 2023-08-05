Coyote sightings in Jamaica Plain have residents on edge

Residents in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have growing concerns about coyote sightings in the area.

One neighbor who spoke with NBC10 Boston said the coyote sightings have ramped up in the past year or so. Now, she said, they seem to be out at all times of day, and don’t seem fazed by people.

Video from another neighbor’s camera shows a coyote running off with a dog in its mouth Friday morning. Later that night, neighbors heard coyotes howling nearby.

Melissa Foley is a mother of four young children, and said she’s now terrified as a parent.

She said a year ago they noticed the animals out once and a while, but now they’re seeing them almost every day.

Foley said she has reached out to Animal Control, and other neighbors have called the city’s 311 line, but they don’t feel that anything is being done.

“I just left for work so it was pretty terrifying because it’s 9 a.m. and we have a lot of dog walkers in the neighborhood. I have four little girls. My biggest concern is that if it’s jumping over a 4.5-foot fence it could easily get into anyone’s yard if it outs in the morning or midday. It’s terrifying because I have little kids and I want them to be able to play.”

Wildlife experts say coyotes may feed on cats and small dogs as food, and view larger dogs as competition. Coyotes that become used to humans as a food source may become habituated to people and harder to scare off.

NBC10 Boston called the city’s 311 line and we were referred to the state’s Environmental Police. We have also reached out to them and the city’s Animal Control office, but have not yet heard back.