Coyote Warning Issued in Southborough: Report

Police remind residents not to leave toddlers or pets outside without adult supervision

By Gaia De Simoni

Coyote

Police in Southborough, Massachusetts, have issued a coyote warning after an aggressive coyote behavior was reported to authorities on Monday.

Police said a resident of Asaree Drive reported that she and her dog, an 85 pound Shepherd mix, were surrounded by four coyotes on Sunday night while the two were in their backyard.

Authorities said that the coyotes were not intimidated by either the woman or her dog and began to form a pack around them. The animals were chased off with a broom by the woman’s husband.

Police remind Southborough residents not to leave toddlers or pets outside without adult supervision. According to the warning, coyotes have been known to attack or take away small dogs and cats even from fenced-in areas.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCoyote warning
