Crash and fire snarl traffic on I-495 in Mansfield

A rollover crash and vehicle fire impacted traffic on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, during Thursday's evening commute.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on Exit 30 on the southbound side of the highway.

The highway was closed in both directions to allow a medical helicopter to land, MassDOT said. The northbound side and the left lane on I-495 south have since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.