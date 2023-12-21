Mansfield

Crash and fire snarl traffic on I-495 in Mansfield

NBC10 Boston

A rollover crash and vehicle fire impacted traffic on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, during Thursday's evening commute.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on Exit 30 on the southbound side of the highway.

The highway was closed in both directions to allow a medical helicopter to land, MassDOT said. The northbound side and the left lane on I-495 south have since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us