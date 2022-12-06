Interstate 95 North in Danvers Closed After Rollover Crash

Interstate 95 North in Danvers, Massachusetts remained shut down at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, after a rollover crash earlier in the morning.

The crash involved one vehicle, and the only person inside was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. The person was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

As of 8:30 a.m., the left lane heading south was also closed. Crash reconstruction was underway.

Additional details have not been made available.