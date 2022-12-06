Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Danvers

Interstate 95 North in Danvers Closed After Rollover Crash

By Matt Fortin

Interstate 95 North in Danvers, Massachusetts remained shut down at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, after a rollover crash earlier in the morning.

The crash involved one vehicle, and the only person inside was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. The person was seriously hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police.

As of 8:30 a.m., the left lane heading south was also closed. Crash reconstruction was underway.

Additional details have not been made available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Danvers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us