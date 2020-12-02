Local

Uxbridge

2 Dead in Crash Between Dump Truck, Car on Route 16 in Uxbridge

The truck ended up in the woods beside the road, and workers spent hours trying to remove it

By Asher Klein and John Moroney

The drivers of a car and a dump truck are dead after the vehicles collided on Massachusetts Route 16 in Uxbridge Wednesday, authorities said.

The driver of the fully-loaded truck was taken to Milford Hospital after what is believed to be a head-on crash, police said, but Worcester County prosecutors later confirmed that the driver had died.

"There was a huge difference between the masses of the two vehicles," Uxbridge police Chief Marc Montminy said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, but investigators believe one of the vehicles veered into the other's path, Montminy said. Police are interviewing people believed to have witnessed the collision.

The truck ended up in the woods beside the road, and workers spent hours trying to remove it. The front of the car, a Hyundai, was crushed.

Montminy said it was unusual to have a head-on crash on the stretch of road where it took place, given that it's straight and has moderate speed limits.

He didn't identify either of the drivers.

The road, which is also Mendon Street, was closed between Rockmeadow Road and Blackstone Street for hours. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.

