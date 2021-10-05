Crash in Milford Injures at Least 1, Brings Down Electrical Wires

At least one person is hurt in a crash in Milford, Massachusetts, that also knocked down a utility pole, bringing down power lines.

Neighbors said they lost power after the crash on Purchase Street, near Tanglewood Drive. It wasn't immediately clear when the power was restored.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash collided with the pole, according to the Milford Fire Department. It wasn't immediately clear if more than one person was injured, or how bad the injuries are.

Police are investigating, Milford firefighters said.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.