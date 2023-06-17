Major crash on Sagamore Bridge brings traffic to a standstill

Several vehicles were involved in a major crash Saturday afternoon on the Sagamore Bridge that temporarily shut down the bridge in both directions.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued an advisory on Twitter just after 5 p.m. Saturday saying no traffic was getting over the bridge, with Route 6 eastbound and westbound temporarily closed.

Half hour later, MassDOT said traffic was getting by the crash however slowly. Left lanes eastbound and westbound remain closed.

Massachusetts State Police said traffic is backed up 3 miles in both directions. Commuters headed to or off the Cape should seek alternate routes, Bourne police said.

— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 17, 2023

Bourne police shared a photo on Facebook with multiple vehicles visibly damaged, including an SUV that appeared to be on top of a car. Police said there are injuries and entrapment.

State police confirmed the rollover crash had injuries and entrapment, but further details have not been provided.

More information was not immediately available, including what may have caused the crash. The region is seeing heavy rainfall Saturday, though it's not clear if weather played any kind of role.

The bridge serves as an important gateway, carrying Route 6 across the Cape Cod Canal, connecting the Cape with the mainland of Massachusetts.