Crash with injuries reported on I-495 in Westborough, delays expected

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 495 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The Westborough Fire Department said in a social media post shortly after 8 a.m. that the crash is located on I-495 north between the Route 9 ramps.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Rescue 1, Medic 3, and Car 3 are working a crash with injuries on Interstate 495 north between the Route 9 ramps. Expect significant delays. @WBZTraffic @telegramdotcom @realpolikseni @WCVB pic.twitter.com/1ulNDztuxF — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) November 19, 2024

Significant delays should be expected, the fire department said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The number of vehicles involved and the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.