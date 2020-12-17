Local

Crashes Reported Due to Storm

Snow related accidents have already been reported in Carver and Auburn on Thursday morning

Auburn Police

A handful of crashes have already been reported on area roads as a major winter storm pummels the region.

Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, said around 12:30 a.m. that Millbury Street was closed at the Farmer's Daughter due to a utility pole that is snapped at the base following a motor vehicle accident. National Grid was reportedly on its way to the scene to evaluate the situation.

A car fire was also reported on Route 44 in Carver, Massachusetts, around the beginning of the storm as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

No further details were immediately available.

Courtesy: Carver Fire Department

Snowfall rates may reach two to four inches an hour at times Thursday morning, making it difficult for plows to keep up with. Motorists are urged to say off the roads if possible.

The state Department of Transportation said a 40 mph speed limit is posted on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to mile marker 59.6. A tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit vehicle travel ban is also in effect on all limited access highways in the state through 9 a.m.

