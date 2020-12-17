Crashes Reported Due to Storm

A handful of crashes have already been reported on area roads as a major winter storm pummels the region.

Police in Auburn, Massachusetts, said around 12:30 a.m. that Millbury Street was closed at the Farmer's Daughter due to a utility pole that is snapped at the base following a motor vehicle accident. National Grid was reportedly on its way to the scene to evaluate the situation.

A car fire was also reported on Route 44 in Carver, Massachusetts, around the beginning of the storm as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

No further details were immediately available.

Snowfall rates may reach two to four inches an hour at times Thursday morning, making it difficult for plows to keep up with. Motorists are urged to say off the roads if possible.

With heavy #snow falling in the @CityOfBoston, we currently have 700 pieces of equipment clearing #BostonStreets. Video below from Centre St. in #WestRoxbury. pic.twitter.com/zhCd4uJwdF — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 17, 2020

The state Department of Transportation said a 40 mph speed limit is posted on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to mile marker 59.6. A tractor trailer, tandem, and special permit vehicle travel ban is also in effect on all limited access highways in the state through 9 a.m.