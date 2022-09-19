Local

BOSTON

Crews Respond to Fire at Roxbury Home

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital.

The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.

Roland Johnson, whose mother lives in the building, said he was there when the smoke and flames started. He rushed his mother out and was anxiously awaiting word on her cat, Tigger, who was still inside.

"I knew the cat was probably on the third floor, and there was no getting to the third floor after the fire got started. After that happened, it erupted and it was crazy," he said.

NBC10 Boston
Tigger the cat was rescued from a fire in Roxbury Monday.

Firefighters were able to rescue Tigger despite fighting heavy fire in the building, which Johnson said holds three units total.

Johnson said the building has been in his family for decades.

"It's a little depressing but we’ll get through it," he told reporters.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

