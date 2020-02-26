Somerville

Police Cruiser Involved in Minor Crash in Somerville

There was some damage reported to road barrels in the median, but no major injuries

By Jake Levin

A Somerville, Massachusetts, police cruiser was involved in a minor crash early Wednesday morning.

The cruiser collided with a second car around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of McGrath Highway and Broadway, with the officer and driver of the other vehicle sustaining minor injuries.

There was some damage reported to road barrels in the median.

The condition of the officer and second driver is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

