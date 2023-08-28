Cyclist fatally hit by UPS truck in Newton

A bicyclist was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a UPS truck in Newton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Watertown Street and Bridge Street, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old Newton man, was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"This news is deeply upsetting," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement. "At this difficult time, I am thinking first and foremost of the family and friends of the cyclist. I know people all across Newton will hold them in their thoughts."

Authorities say the UPS driver stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.