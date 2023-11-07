Cambridge

Cyclist seriously hurt in Cambridge crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A cyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening.

Cambridge police said the cyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Mount Auburn Street around 5:30 p.m. The injuries are life-threatening.

Massachusetts State Police have been called in to assist. More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
