Cyclist seriously hurt in Cambridge crash

A cyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday evening.

Cambridge police said the cyclist was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Mount Auburn Street around 5:30 p.m. The injuries are life-threatening.

Massachusetts State Police have been called in to assist. More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.