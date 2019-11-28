Cyclist Struck in Boston, Transported to Hospital: Police

A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Boston, police said.

According to Boston police, the incident happened at 682 Columbia Road in Dorchester just before noon on Thursday.

Witnesses tell NBC10 that a car hit a man on a bike who had stopped to talk to someone. The car then hit four parked cars, they said.

Witnesses also tell NBC10 that the driver told them he doesn't have a license, and then fled the scene of the accident.

Witnesses also say it appears the man had hurt his arm, but the victim's exact condition is not known at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

