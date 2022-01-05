DA Rachael Rollins Announces Resignation to Become US Attorney for Mass.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins has submitted her resignation letter to Gov. Charlie Baker as she prepares to take over as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

In her letter, dated Wednesday, Rollins said she would to take her oath of office on Monday and expected to receive her official commission from President Joe Biden by Friday.

Rollins told Baker she hopes that his appointee to replace her can fully assume the role by Monday, the day her first assistant district attorney plans to resign.

"Serving the communities of Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop as the elected District Attorney of Suffolk County has been the greatest honor of my professional career," Rollins wrote.

Biden nominated Rollins for U.S. attorney in July, but her nomination was held up in the divided Senate, which ultimately confirmed her along party lines last month. With 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

Rollins will be the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

"I inherited an office filled with exceptional, dedicated, and hard-working professionals. I am proud to say that your appointee will inherit the same," Rollins told Baker in her letter. "You have an important and impactful decision to make. As United States Attorney, I intend to be a partner with you and the new District Attorney of Suffolk County on matters of public safety and health during 2022 and beyond. I wish you all the very best in your future endeavors."