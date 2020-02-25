DA to Release Details on Shooting at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins will release preliminary details surrounding the Feb. 7 shooting of a valet outside Boston's prestigious Brigham and Women's hospital at a press conference on Tuesday.

Rollins said she will hold a press conference at her office at noon to release some of the findings in the multi-jurisdictional investigation into the shooting.

IMAGES: Police Respond to Shooting Near Boston Hospital

The initial shooting occurred right outside the hospital, leading to a police chase that ended in a violent crash and the suspected gunman's fatal shooting by police.

The Brigham and Women's Hospital valet was critically injured in the shooting, but was later upgraded to good condition. His current condition is not known.

No one else was hurt in the incident, which spanned multiple municipalities. The chase ended on Route 9 on the border of Brookline and Newton.

The suspect, identified Friday evening as Justin Root, a 41-year-old Mattapan resident, died after being taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

It remains unclear if Root, who has a history of mental illness, was carrying a gun or another object, based on the report obtained by the Boston Globe. The report only says he had "what appeared to be a firearm" and attacked officers outside the hospital.