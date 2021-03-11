Local

deadly crash

Deadly East Boston Crash Knocks Out Power

Nearly 800 people were still without power Thursday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole in East Boston

By Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car was split in half after it crashed into a utility pole in East Boston Wednesday night.

One person died after the crash just before 8 p.m. on McClellan Highway near Addison Street. Two others were taken to the hospital, according to Boston EMS.

Nearly 800 people were still without power Thursday morning, according to Eversource.

Part of Route 1A was still shutdown Thursday morning after the crash. The southbound side was closed but the northbound side was passible.

The car was split in two. Another car had front-end damage. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

deadly crashBoston Police Departmentpower outagesBoston EMSutility pole
