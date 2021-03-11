Deadly East Boston Crash Knocks Out Power

A car was split in half after it crashed into a utility pole in East Boston Wednesday night.

One person died after the crash just before 8 p.m. on McClellan Highway near Addison Street. Two others were taken to the hospital, according to Boston EMS.

Nearly 800 people were still without power Thursday morning, according to Eversource.

Part of Route 1A was still shutdown Thursday morning after the crash. The southbound side was closed but the northbound side was passible.

McClellan Highway in East Boston will be shut down in both directions until further notice due to a Motor Vehicle Accident. ALL traffic PLEASE seek an alternate route until further notice. Thank You — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 11, 2021

The car was split in two. Another car had front-end damage. No further information was immediately available.