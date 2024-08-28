Boston

Death investigation underway in Boston

Boston police would only confirm the investigation is active and ongoing

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There's a death investigation underway in Boston's South End Tuesday night.

Boston police wouldn't provide any information other than to say that the death investigation is active and ongoing.

An NBC10 Boston crew that responded to the scene at 1640 Washington Street saw detectives walking into the Hearth building with yellow crime tape.

Hearth is a non-profit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness among the elderly.

This story will be updated when we learn more.

