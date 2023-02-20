Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Death of Inmate Attacked at Northern NH Prison Ruled a Homicide

James Dale, 65, died after an attack on Feb. 13, the AG said

By Thea DiGiammerino

prison4

The death of a 65-year-old man who died after an attack by another inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correction Facility in Berlin was ruled a homicide, Attorney General John M. Formella's office said Monday.

James Dale, 65, died after an attack on Feb. 13, the AG said. His cause of death was determined to be blunt impact head and neck injuries and the manner is homicide.

Investigators say they have identified everyone involved in the attack. More details were not immediately released.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us