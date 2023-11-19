Dedham police looking for missing endangered teen

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 13-year-old who is considered endangered.

Payton Evans was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the Waldon Behavioral Center, located at 10 Carematrix Drive, Dedham police said.

She eloped without wearing any shoes, police added.

Evans is described as about 5'4 tall with dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a royal blue t-shirt, and gray sweatpants with "Maine" down the legs.

According to police, the teen could be along the Franklin Line Commuter Rail tracks, or areas which connect to these tracks.

If found, police say check her wellbeing and contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.