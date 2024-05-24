Lynn

Dehydration, heat exhaustion send 10 kids to hospitals after Lynn field day

Fire officials in Lynn, Massachusetts, say 10 elementary school children were brought to hospitals after suffering minor injuries related to dehydration and heat exhaustion

NBC10 Boston

Ten children were brought to hospitals due to hot weather during an elementary school field day in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.

The Lynn Fire Department responded to Manning Field and found the children had minor injuries related to dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Six kids were taken to Salem Hospital and four were brought to Beverly Hospital.

Fire officials remind the public to stay hydrated outside in the heat.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us