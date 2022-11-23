Local

Delays on MBTA's Orange Line Are Shortest They've Been Since 2019: Report

An advocacy group calls the new data promising

By Matt Fortin

A round trip ride on the MBTA's Orange Line is the quickest it's been since 2019, according to a Boston Globe story that cites a transit advocacy group.

Round trips on the Orange Line have been delayed around 17 seconds since Thursday, according to TransitMatters. That's compared to delays of just under six minutes before the infamous 30-day shutdown of the line that happened this summer, according to the Globe.

Delays peaked at around 27 minutes when the Orange Line first reopened, according to the news outlet.

A software engineer at the advocacy group told the Globe the newest data was "promising."

