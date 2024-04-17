MBTA

Delays reported on MBTA's Blue Line due to ‘signal issue'

The issue comes on the first day of service changes for track work

By Marc Fortier

Delays are being reported on the MBTA's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signal issue.

The T said around 9:30 a.m. that delays of about 20 minutes should be expected as a result of a signal problem near Maverick. Trains may stand by at stations.

Riders can use the East Boston Ferry between Long Wharf and Lewis Mall Wharf for alternate service.

Aerial footage from the scene showed work vehicles on the tracks, but no signs of any major issues.

Around 9:45 a.m., the MBTA said service was proceeding with 10 minute delays.

The issue comes on the first day of service changes for track work. Shuttle buses are replacing service between Maverick and Wonderland on Wednesday, and shuttle buses are scheduled to replace service between Airport and Wonderland from April 20-28.

During these closures, the T will be addressing 16 speed restrictions in the corridor as part of its Track Improvement Plan. They'll perform additional work at each of the impacted stations, including lighting repairs, painting and deep cleaning.

