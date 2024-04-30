Serious crash on I-95 in Needham causes major traffic delays during morning commute

A serious crash on Interstate 95 south in Needham, Massachusetts, caused major delays on both sides of the highway during Tuesday morning's commute.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., and Massachusetts Department of Transportation billboards said the three left lanes of the highway were closed. Significant delays were reported on I-95 south and also on the northbound side of the highway.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

State police said in a social media post around 9 a.m. that they were just clearing the scene. Additional details are expected to be released later Tuesday morning.

Troopers this morning responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Rt 95 south in #Needham. We are clearing the scene now. We will update later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 30, 2024

NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell said the crash could delay the start of the second day of testimony in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial. Testimony got underway shortly before 9:30 a.m., about a half hour after it was scheduled to start.