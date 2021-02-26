Del's Lemonade Plans to Open Second Location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A legendary frozen lemonade company is bringing a second location to the Greater Boston area -- and its closest shop to Boston itself.

According to a source, Del's Lemonade is looking to open a new outlet in Arlington, with Wicked Local/Arlington Advocate indicating what our source told us, that the shop would come to a space on Mass. Ave. in Brattle Square. The article mentions that the outlet will be a walkup window where customers can order Del's frozen lemonade along with such items as hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, ice cream, and "fair-style food and sweets." It appears that the shop could be having its grand opening in May, though the original plan had been to open in April.

Del's, which was founded in 1948 in Cranston, RI, can mostly be found in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts, with the only shop currently in the Greater Boston area being in Cohasset.

The address for the upcoming location of Del's Lemonade in Arlington is 1050 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02476. The website for the company can be found at https://dels.com/

