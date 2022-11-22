‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said.

State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when they made the discovery, according to the release. Maine State Police Bomb Team, the Bangor Police Department Bomb Team and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office responded, and the devices were "rendered safe without incident," state police said.

Authorities don't believe there is a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in the home invasion in Cherryfield Thursday night, according to police. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in, according to Maine State Police.

The man who was killed was identified as Whitneyville resident Matthew Adams, 36.

Additional details about the incident have not been released.