Dighton House Seriously Damaged in Fire

A home in Dighton, Massachusetts was seriously damaged when it went up in flames Thursday evening, officials said.

According to Dighton police, the single-family home at 444 Lincoln Avenue caught fire around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Responding firefighters found smoke and fire in the garage, and they immediately went to work, officials said.

Crews from Rehoboth and Taunton were also called to the scene. Together they were able to knock the fire down.

The homeowners weren't able to return home, so they went to stay with family in the area, police said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Lincoln Avenue was shut down during the fire and was expected to reopen late Thursday.