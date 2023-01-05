Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man

Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man.

The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago

Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 11. He was last seen after getting locked out of his vehicle.

Dive teams with Salem police and Massachusetts State Police searched the water Wednesday night, with the Criminal Investigation Divisions from Salem and Peabody police also responding.

Before Gray was reported missing, some clothing was found near the beach, police said. At the time, officers weren't aware the clothing could be connected. But after getting more information, resources were gathered to check the beach and water nearby.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Sullivan at 978-538- 6323 or Peabody Police at 978-531-1212. 3/3 — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 12, 2022

Peabody authorities said last month that he called police for assistance opening his vehicle but when he still couldn't get in, he was given a ride to a family member's workplace on Main Street. He was then thought to be operating a 2015 black Ford Escape with Massachusetts registration 7AF586, police said.

Gray is described as being 6’1-6’2, shoulder length brown hair usually in a bun, facial hair, tattoos

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Peabody police Sgt. Timothy Sullivan at 978-538-6323 or the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.

An investigation remained ongoing by both Salem and Peabody police departments.