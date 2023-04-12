Dog Blood Drive Honors Fallen Yarmouth Police Sergeant and His K9 Partner

A blood drive really did just go to the dogs, and the organizers wouldn't have it any other way.

"It is a beautiful thing on a difficult day," said State Rep. Steve Xiarhos, who organized the dog blood drive Wednesday at the Bourne Police Department to honor Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed five years ago.

Gannon was killed, and his K9 partner Nero was shot, serving a warrant at a home in Barnstable in April 2018.

In the immediate aftermath of that shooting, Nero received life-saving blood from a donor.

Gannon's parents were on hand Wednesday for the dog blood drive. They say it was a fitting way to mark a difficult day because their son loved dogs.

"We really didn't know what to expect," Denise Morency Gannon said. "This is just mindblowing because it has had such a wonderful response from the community."

Organizers say this is the first time they are aware of a dog-blood drive taking place. This comes amid a national shortage of blood for dogs. Organizers say more than 15 dogs came to the Bourne Police Department on Wednesday. They had their blood drawn and sent off for screening. If all goes well, the dogs will be added to a registry, available to be called on if a match is in need of donor blood.

"Blood products are on a national shortage right now and I hear the horror stories of doctors having to choose which patient to give blood products to because the commercial blood banks can't keep up, so it is important to have these community blood banks start," said Karie Walton of Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists.

"Having the hospital go through what we did with Nero and being able to support the community, and get him through that, it is amazing to see that support continue," she went on to say.

Organizers say they hope to have future dog blood drives on this day, a fitting way to remember Sgt. Gannon.

"It is a wonderful day on the fifth anniversary of his death, it is a wonderful day," Gannon's mom said. "This is so special because this has never been done before, and if you knew Sean, he was a complete animal lover, and had two K9s of his own."