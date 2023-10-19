Boston

Dog shot in Jamaica Plain

The dog's condition was not immediately clear

By Thea DiGiammerino

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

A dog was shot in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Thursday and now police are searching for a shooter.

Boston police say they responded to the call on Centre Street around 5:30 p.m. They did recover ballistics on scene.

The dog's condition was not immediately clear. No humans were hurt, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
