Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
stolen van

Dog Day Care Van Stolen With Two Animals Inside

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Wrentham Police Department

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts and surrounding areas are looking for a van that was stolen with two dogs inside it Tuesday.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business offers dog day care and training services.

It was last seen on Route 495 at the I-95 interchange, McGrath said, and may have been heading toward Providence or Taunton.

Anyone who spots the van is asked to call 911 and the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

stolen vanMassachusettsWrenthamdog trainingtail blazers university
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us