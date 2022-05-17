Dog Day Care Van Stolen With Two Animals Inside

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts and surrounding areas are looking for a van that was stolen with two dogs inside it Tuesday.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath tweeted that the Tail Blazers University van was stolen from town around 4 p.m. The business offers dog day care and training services.

It was last seen on Route 495 at the I-95 interchange, McGrath said, and may have been heading toward Providence or Taunton.

Anyone who spots the van is asked to call 911 and the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.

BOLO! Stolen van with two dogs inside. About 2 hours ago, stolen @Wrentham. Last seen Rt. 495 @ Rt. 95. May be headed to #Providence or #Taunton. Call 911 if seen. Also call WPD 508-384-2121 @ProvidenceRIPD @TauntonPolice @Pawtucketpolice @AttleboroPolice pic.twitter.com/kN5ECsFcde — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) May 17, 2022

More details were not immediately available.