Get Ready for the Doggie Games, Tonight on NBC10 Boston

Are you ready for the sporting event of the year?

That's right, it's time for the Doggie Games.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Doggie Games will air on NBC10 Boston as part of NBC and Telemundo's annual "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

Watch Clear The Shelters’ live show for stories of those who’ve stepped up in the pandemic to help foster, adopt and care for animals in need.

Adorable, playful dogs in shelters across the country need forever homes. We're hosting the Doggie Games to showcase their sweetness and encourage adoption.

It's a lighthearted escape featuring lovable pups doing everything from playing "soccer" to balancing treats, all to show how fun a furry new best friend can be.