Dogs rescued from hot car in Quincy parking garage

Police officers in Quincy, Massachusetts, smashed the window of a car to rescue two dogs during the extreme heat on Friday.

Animal control officers responded to a parking garage on Hancock Street and found the two dogs locked up alone in the car, according to police. Officers broke a window to rescue the dogs, which were taken by animal control.

The owner of the car will face animal cruelty charges.

It is not safe to leave pets or children inside a car on a warm day. According to the ASPCA, it takes just 10 minutes for the interior of a car to reach 102 degrees on an 85-degree day. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday.