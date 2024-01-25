Leftover showers along the south coast of New England will continue to taper off Thursday afternoon as a stationary boundary slowly starts to shift south. Where we’ve been mild, along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike (in the 50s in spots), cooler air will gradually move in throughout the day, with temperatures falling slowly through the 40s.

Another round of rain south and wintry mix north is anticipated to move in overnight into Friday and will create some slippery travel in parts of central and northern New England on Friday morning especially. Light freezing rain and drizzle will arrive by pre-dawn Friday in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine and perhaps briefly into northern Massachusetts as well before changing to rain there.

Ice accumulation should generally be less than one-tenth of an inch, though some pockets of higher totals around 0.25 inches will be possible through midday in some cities and towns in central and southern Vermont. Snowfall will be generally confined to far northern New England, where accumulations will ramp up from a coating to 1 inch to 2-4 inches in the North Country and 4-6 inches in central and northern Maine, respectively.

Considering all it takes is a trace of freezing rain to make travel difficult, we’ve issued a First Alert for impactful weather in northern New England on Friday morning especially.

For southern New England, areas of rain will move in late Thursday night and be around for the Friday morning commute, slowing things down a bit. Rain will taper by late morning and midday with generally 0.5 inches total and cloudy skies for the remainder of our Friday.

Highs will top out in the 30s to low 40s from north to south on Friday.

Aside from a flurry or sprinkle on Saturday, generally quiet weather is anticipated, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next disturbance will approach on Sunday and is likely to take a track south of New England. Right now it looks like we may be mild enough for the precipitation to start as rain at first for many (maybe some inland snow) by Sunday evening.

As colder air comes into play Sunday night, rain will change to snow and accumulate through much of the day on Monday. Right now, it’s too early to say how much snow, but a plowable event seems increasingly likely for much of central and southern New England.

With a storm track offshore, a gusty northeast wind at the coast is anticipated, and we’ll monitor the threat for coastal flooding.

Highs will only be in the 20s on Monday before moderating through the remainder of next week with a large area of high pressure slated to move in and bring a quieter stretch through the start of next weekend as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.

