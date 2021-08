A 19-year-old cyclist was hit by a car Sunday morning in Dover, Massachusetts, police said.

Just before noon, the Needham man was riding his bike on Centre Street toward Medfield when we was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by a 37-year-old woman, also from Needham.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.