A car crash snapped a utility pole around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, sending wires down across Route 3A in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Cambridge Street is closed in both directions at Mall Road and 128 south off-ramp. Burlington police are asking commuters to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.