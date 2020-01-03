Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
seekonk

Driver Charged for Allegedly Hurting 3 Women in Mass. Parking Lot

By Staff Reports

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 76-year-old man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly struck and seriously hurt three women with his vehicle Thursday in a Seekonk Massachusetts, parking lot, police said.

James Mcaleer is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Seekonk police said Friday.

He'll be brought to court at a later date, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if Mcaleer had an attorney.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

food & drink 26 mins ago

Bagel Shop to Open Fourth Greater Boston Location

food & drink 1 hour ago

South Shore Mexican Restaurant Opens Another Location in Greater Boston

All three of the women hurt in the incident at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot are expected to survive, police said. They'd earlier said that one of the woman was pinned underneath the vehicle and had to be rescued with airbags.

This article tagged under:

seekonkMassachusettspedestrian crash
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us