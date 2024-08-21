Driver charged with OUI after crashing into, critically injuring motorcyclist in New Bedford

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, and the driver of the other vehicle involved is now facing drunken driving and other charges.

New Bedford police said they responded to the area of Route 18 and Division Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a motorcyclist who was unresponsive after a crash. The responding officer performed CPR on the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived and took over.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released by police, remains in critical condition.

Police said their investigation showed that 25-year-old Joseph Louis Leon Jr., of New Bedford, was driving a black BMW with four passengers -- including two children ages 4 and 9 -- on Route 18 north at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic. When the car reached the Division Street intersection, it rear-ended the motorcycle, which was stopped at a red light.

Leon was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, child endangerment while operating while under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment to children under 18 and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

No further details were released.