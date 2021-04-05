Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lowell

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Brick Wall in Lowell

The man, who was 42 years old, was the only person in the vehicle, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office

A crashed Dodge Ram pickup truck in Lowell, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A man has died after crashing his pickup truck into a brick wall in Lowell, Massachusetts, Monday morning, authorities said.

The Dodge Ram truck was traveling on Gorham Street near the Lowell Connector when it hit the wall. The man, who was 42 years old, was the only person in the vehicle, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

PPE 54 mins ago

Mass. Hospital Worker Spots Shipment of Counterfeit Face Masks

RMV 2 hours ago

Mass. Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down Following Malware Attack

The man hasn't been identified. The crash is under investigation by state and local police as well as the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusettsfatal crashMiddlesex County District Attorney's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us