Driver Evades Dudley Police Near Route 197

A car in Dudley, Mass. evaded a police pursuit early Sunday morning after driving away from the scene of a "large disturbance", said police.

At 1:30 a.m., police arrived at 141 Center Rd. after hearing a call about a large disturbance. When police arrived, they tried stopping a car from leaving, but the driver was able to get away, said police.

Police followed the car as it headed south towards Connecticut, while some officers remained at 141 Center Rd. to disperse the crowd, said police.

Police said they lost sight of the car near Route 197, and are still looking for the driver.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additionally, a witness in the crowd told an officer he had heard a gunshot before police arrived, said police.