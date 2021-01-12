Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chelsea

Driver Flees After Crashing Into Chelsea Home: Police

Witnesses said the operator of that vehicle -- a man -- fled into a nearby home at 83 Central Ave.

NBC10 Boston

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts and the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Chelsea police said no one was injured in the crash around 6:30 a.m. that involved three vehicles. But photos from the scene showed a vehicle had crashed into the porch of a home at 79 Central Ave.

Witnesses said the operator of that vehicle -- a man -- fled into a nearby home at 83 Central Ave. Police said no one answered the door at that home.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 4 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Give COVID-19 Update as Mass. Reaches ‘Severe Outbreak' Level

weather new england 14 mins ago

Cool Air Relents Ahead of Next Storm

The crash remains under investigation.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ChelseacrashChelsea Police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us