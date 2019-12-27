Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rehoboth

Driver Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized in Rehoboth Crash

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

WJAR

One person has died in a two-car crash in Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. Friday on Route 44 in Rehoboth.

Police haven't said how the crash happened but say when they arrived on scene, firefighters and EMS had already removed two people from one of the vehicles. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

recreational marijuana 16 mins ago

Massachusetts’ Marijuana Shops Report $420M in Sales in 2019

Roxbury 32 mins ago

Mother in Boston Double Murder-Suicide Was Biotech Exec

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, also in Providence. It's not clear what injuries they sustained.

This article tagged under:

Rehobothcrash
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us