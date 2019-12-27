Driver Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized in Rehoboth Crash

One person has died in a two-car crash in Massachusetts.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. Friday on Route 44 in Rehoboth.

Police haven't said how the crash happened but say when they arrived on scene, firefighters and EMS had already removed two people from one of the vehicles. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered serious injuries.

The occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, also in Providence. It's not clear what injuries they sustained.