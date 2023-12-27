Exeter

Driver in full Grinch costume crashes SUV on Christmas Night, NH police say

"Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility," Exeter's police chief said

By Asher Klein

A man in a Grinch costume after crashing his car in Exeter, New Hampshire, on the night of Christmas 2023.
Handout

Christmas got a lot worse for this Grinch in New Hampshire Monday night — he got into a car crash and gave police officers arriving to help quite the surprise, officials said.

The driver, in a full Grinch costume, mask and all, had veered off Newfields Road about 5:50 p.m. and hit a sign and a mailbox at The Word Barn, a local performance venue. Photos from the venue shared by Exeter police on Wednesday show the Grinch perched on the driver's seat of a damaged SUV and looking at his phone.

Investigators believe that the Grinch, a 31-year-old local named Jon C. Williamson, was distracted while driving on a curve, police said. Williamson denied being hurt but was taken to a hospital.

"This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt," Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement.

Police weren't the only ones shocked. The Word Barn began a Facebook post about what happened with the phrase, "what the??"

They said that the Christmas Night crash destroyed a brand-new sign, a mailbox, honey stand and walkway lights.

"we're amazed and so very glad no one was hurt, but imagine our surprise when we raced outside to assist and found…the Grinch!?! can't make this stuff up," they said, adding, "take it slow out there, stay safe and hug your loved ones."

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday, police said.

