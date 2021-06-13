Local

Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Cape Cod

Authorities say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died the scene

A driver was killed in an overnight rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis, Massachusetts.

Police responded to crash that occurred on Route 6 eastbound just before Exit 78A shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to State Police, the car crossed the solid yellow fog line and drove onto the rumble strip. The driver then attempted to turn hard to the right to re-enter the travel lane causing the car to roll off the side of the road. 

Authorities say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died the scene.

The front passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped the car with minor injuries, police said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, and have not released the identity of the driver or the passenger.

