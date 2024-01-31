Driver rescued from SUV that crashed into NH pizza shop

A trapped driver was rescued from her SUV after crashing into a New Hampshire pizza shop Wednesday, according to police.

Police and firefighters in Hudson, New Hampshire, were called to Mickey’s NY Pizza Restaurant on Lowell Road around 1:40 p.m. for the crash. The 82-year-old driver was trapped and had to be rescued. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite the car slamming into the building while the restaurant was open, no one inside was hurt.

The pizza shop remains closed due to damage to its structure.

Police believe the driver lost control while driving south on Lowell Road. The crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 603-886-6011.