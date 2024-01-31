New Hampshire

Driver rescued from SUV that crashed into NH pizza shop

Despite the car slamming into the building while the restaurant was open, no one inside was hurt

By Thea DiGiammerino

Hudson Police Department

A trapped driver was rescued from her SUV after crashing into a New Hampshire pizza shop Wednesday, according to police.

Police and firefighters in Hudson, New Hampshire, were called to Mickey’s NY Pizza Restaurant on Lowell Road around 1:40 p.m. for the crash. The 82-year-old driver was trapped and had to be rescued. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Despite the car slamming into the building while the restaurant was open, no one inside was hurt.

The pizza shop remains closed due to damage to its structure.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police believe the driver lost control while driving south on Lowell Road. The crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 603-886-6011.

More New Hampshire news

taxes Jan 30

IRS launches new free tax filing platform in Mass and NH. Here's how it works

New Hampshire Jan 30

NH lawmakers consider multiple bills targeting transgender students and athletes

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us