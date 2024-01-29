Massachusetts

Driver trapped after car strikes tree in Plympton

The Plympton Fire Department did not provide an update on the victim's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Plympton Fire Department

A person had to be freed from a vehicle and rushed to the hospital following a crash in Plympton, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

The Plympton Fire Department said around 7:40 p.m. that it had responded to the motor vehicle accident/rollover on Palmer Road and found a vehicle had struck a tree.

The tree was blocking the road, firefighters said. Route 58 was closed, and people were being asked to avoid the area.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate the victim, who was then taken to South Shore Hospital. There was no immediate update on their condition.

No word on whether or not weather played a role in the crash. Other details were not provided.

